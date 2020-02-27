Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Cheryl O'Brien


1952 - 2020
Cheryl O'Brien Obituary
Cheryl (Gilmour) O'Brien

PRINCETON - Cheryl (Gilmour) O'Brien of Princeton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a long illness. Cheryl was the daughter of the late John R. and Florence M. (Walker) Gilmour of Northboro. Her husband William D. O'Brien predeceased her in 2001.

Cheryl was born in Marlboro and grew up in Northboro where she graduated from Algonquin Regional High School. Upon graduation, she attended Andover Institute of Business with a concentration in Data Entry.

Cheryl was employed for several years at New England Power in Westboro. She was actively involved in the Central Mass Aquanauts dive club in Leicester, serving as the club secretary and wrote and published their monthly newspaper. Cheryl also accompanied the dive club, which included her husband, on dives throughout New England. She would assist with equipment as well as complete safety checks. With the dive club, her family traveled to the Bahamas on an excursion which included learning how to sail a 65 foot wind jammer.

Her family and friends will remember Cheryl as a nurturing mother, devoted wife, and loving sister. Cheryl had a quick wit and a wry sense of humor. She was a very caring, generous person who would always pay it forward.

Cheryl is survived by her son John J. O'Brien of MA; her sisters Donna Mazzone of NV and Elizabeth Allen of SC; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Guy R. and John G. Gilmour.

Arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. There will be no calling hours. A graveside funeral service honoring and celebrating Cheryl's life will be celebrated at Woodlawn Cemetery at a time and date yet to be determined, in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
