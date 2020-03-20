|
|
Cheryl Rainey-Aranibar (Geier)
Woodstock, CT - Cheryl Rainey-Aranibar (Geier), 65, of Woodstock CT passed away on March 17 after a long illness. Cheri was born in Worcester and raised in West Boylston. She received her BA from Worcester State and MA from Assumption. Cheri dedicated much of her career advocating for the poor and disenfranchised first as Director of Piedmont Neighborhood Opportunity Center, and later as Director of Service Coordination for The Caleb Group. Cheri wrote grants for many non-profit organizations and previously served on the boards for Habitat for Humanity, Spectrum House, and many others.
Cheri was a "people person" with a heart of gold who cared deeply about those around her, her dogs, and her work. As a mother, her children will tell you she encouraged them to work hard and could communicate volumes with just a raised brow. As a parent, she was most proud her daughter followed in her footsteps in social work after achieving her master's and of her son as an executive in the pharmaceutical industry. Both reside in Boston.
Cheri is survived by her partner Manny Aranibar, her son Daniel Lubin, daughter Nicollette Aranibar, three granddaughters Sarah, Danielle, and Rachel, sisters Patricia and Paula, brother Rick, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial contributions may be made to the Village at Killingly https://www.justgiving.com/thecalebgroupinc
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020