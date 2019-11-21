|
Cheryl A. (Dickson) Seymour, 63
Oxford - Cheryl A. (Dickson) Seymour, 63, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by two sons, David A. Schultz and his wife Lorena of Dallas, TX, and Matthew L. Schultz and his wife Sarah Nelson of Worcester; her brother, Daniel F. Dickson and his wife Joanne of North Grosvenordale, CT; two sisters, Linda J. Dickson of Southbridge and Melissa A. Martin and her husband Matthew Dickinson of Palmer; two grandsons, Christopher Schultz and Ethan Schultz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Rita Spooner who died in 2003; her brother, Stephen Dickson who died in 2019; and her niece, Amanda Martin who died in 2007. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Marsha R. (Spooner) Callahan, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford.
Mrs. Seymour was an EKG technician at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and collecting elephant trinkets. She loved to be outdoors camping, fishing, bird-watching, and collecting mineral rocks. She was a fan of Stevie Nicks and greatly missed her beloved poodle, Suzie. She lived her life for her sons and grandsons, and loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UMass Memorial Foundation, ATTN: Cancer Research Fund, 333 South St., Suite 400, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019