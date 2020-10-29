Cheryle Ann (Simmons) LaFranchise, 75



WORCESTER/SPENCER - Cheryle Ann (Simmons) LaFranchise, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home in Worcester. She is predeceased by her adored husband Bernard J. LaFranchise. She is survived by her son Glenn E. Perry, her grandson Ian T. Perry, her sister Diane A. Nussey and husband David Nussey, and her brother Craig H. Simmons and his spouse Norbert Hunecke of Berlin, Germany. In addition, she leaves behind two nephews, Todd & Kirk Nussey as well as extended family. Born in San Bernardino, California on May 12,1945, Cheryle was the daughter of Harold & Muriel (Haas) Simmons and lived in Worcester and Spencer, MA her whole life. A graduate of Classical High School and New England Collage of Art, she became an incredible artist and craftsperson. She grew up designing costumes and sets for musical shows at the Worcester County Light Opera Club where her family were active members. She went on to form her own successful craft business, "Uniquely Us" with her husband Bernie as well as being a member of the Spencer Culture Council. Later, she became head of faculty dining at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Higgins House and was also a home health aid for Medical Resources- Worcester. Those that knew her all experienced her caring, compassion and selflessness. Her sense of joy and giving were always present. Her love of art, music, theater, family, Christmas and helping those in need was what defined her. She left a heart-felt, lasting impression on everyone she met. The family would like to thank Summit Eldercare of Grove Street in Worcester for all their care and support. A special thank you to her in-house aides for all your love and help, particularly Pat and Mary. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7,2020 at 11:00am in Rural Cemetery, 180 Grove Street, Worcester. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. in Spencer.





