1/1
Chester Clarke
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester H. Clarke, 70

Worcester - Chester H. Clarke, 70, beloved husband of Phyllis Spatrick passed away Saturday, August 15th at the Jewish Healthcare Center after a brief battle with cancer. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of Harry Clarke and Agnes Lemanski Clarke.

Chester attended Doherty High School, graduating in 1967 and then attended UMass Amherst, majoring in English. In his working life, he wore many hats, working as a cook, printer, research lab technician, book store owner, and then turned to selling ephemera on-line, which he did for more than 20 years. He was an excellent cook, voracious reader, politically aware, and excellent punster.

He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Phyllis Spatrick, daughter Diana Clarke, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Richard and Susan Dinkin of Beverly and Alan Spatrick and Kaj Wilson of Newton, nephews Aaron Dinkin of San Diego, CA and Joe Dinkin and his wife Lizzie Warren of Brooklyn, NY, and niece Gabrielle Dinkin of Singapore.

No burial service is planned, but an outdoor, socially distanced, celebration of life is being organized for him in September in Worcester. A musical tribute to him will be part of The Drive radio show on WCUW 91.3FM this Thursday, August 20th from 5-7pm. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Dismas House, 30 Richards Street, Worcester, MA 01603 (www.dismasisfamily.org), Caringbridge, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 6032, Albert Lea, MN 56007-6632 (www.caringbridge.org), ACLU, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York NY 10004 (www.aclu.org), or a charity of the donor's choice.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved