Chester S. Cyganiewicz
Woodstock, CT - Chester S. Cyganiewicz, Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16th 2019, in his home, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Karen A. (Green) Cyganiewicz; his son, Michael J. Cyganiewicz of Dudley; his two daughters, Wendy A. Labonte and her husband Dennis of Southbridge and Katie L. Ziarko and her husband Bill of Woodstock; his brother, Glen Cyganiewicz of Southbridge; and his six grandchildren, Kayla Pelc, Andrew Pelc, Nathan Cyganiewicz, Ryan Cyganiewicz, Alex Ziarko and Kaylee Ziarko. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Chester S. and Eugenia G. (Ohop) Cyganiewicz. Chester was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Chester worked for New England Grocers for 30 years, retiring many years ago. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 170, Worcester. After retiring he turned a passion into a career and became a commercial fisherman operating out of Point Judith, RI for 10 years. Chester enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed landscaping and gardening. Chester loved collecting antiques, a passion he shared with his wife, children and grandchildren.
His funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019