Chester A. Hooker 91
Sturbridge/ Haddam,Ct - Haddam, CT / Sturbridge, MA: Chester A. Hooker, 91 died August 26.
Chester was predeceased by his wife Barbara (Brookes) Hooker who died June 26, 2003 and brother, John Hooker, who died in 1978.
He leaves behind his brother Myron and his wife Carol Hooker of Sturbridge, many nephews and nieces, lifetime friend Sumner Barr of Sturbridge, and dear friend and caregiver Colleen Bonker of Higganum, CT.
Chet was born in Sturbridge the son of Chester and Alice (Webber) Hooker on 10/10/1928 and lived in the area most of his life. He spent the last 2 1/2 years at the The Saybrook at Haddam where he received excellent and loving care.
He graduated from Cole Trade High School. He retired as a master mechanic from the Town of Sturbridge after 23 years of service. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Chet was able to repair almost anything. He was very well read and self-taught.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast, partaking in many competitions, including road racing.
A private burial was in North Cemetery.
Due to the Covid Crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, Ma 01515.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge is directing arrangement.
An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com