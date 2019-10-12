|
Chester E. Ireland, Jr., 87
WORCESTER - Chester E. "Chet" Ireland, Jr., 87, of Worcester, died peacefully on Tuesday October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A period of visitation will be between 9:00 and 9:45 AM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 695 Southbridge St., Worcester, MA, followed by a funeral Service at 10 AM. Complete obituary will appear in the October 15th edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019