Chester E. Ireland, Jr., 87
WORCESTER - Chester E. "Chet" Ireland, Jr., 87, of Worcester, died peacefully on Tuesday October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Chet was born in Worcester, son of the late Chester E. Ireland, Sr. and Minnie (Hill) Ireland. He attended the Shrewsbury Educational System, playing for the Shrewsbury High School's football team before his graduation. Chet found his passion and went on to work for Worcester Polytechnic Institute as a power engineer, dedicating 35 years of his career to the university before his retirement.
Chet is survived by his beloved wife, Lois M. (Carpenter) Ireland, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; his two loving children, Wendy J. Piscitelli and her husband Paul, and Mark C. Ireland and his wife Colleen O'Leary, all of Worcester; his grandchildren, Andrew P. Piscitelli of Worcester, Matthew P. Piscitelli and his wife Karah of Millbury, and Alicia K. Ireland of Worcester; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Linda Albinson of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. Chet was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, the late Ruth (Ireland) Riendeau of Tampa, FL and the late Donald S. Ireland of Oxford.
Chet always remained active in all the communities he belonged to. As a young man, he was a member of the Salvation Army. As a faithful member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Chet was the recipient of the 2016 St. Matthew's Meritorious Service Award. He was a vestry member and served as Senior and Junior Warden at the Church. Chet loved to sing and was a soloist with the church choir and the Greendale Men's Club Chorus; he was also a member of the New England Power Association. Chet loved sports and especially hockey, the Boston Bruins being one of his favorite teams.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Chet's family between 9:00 AM and 9:45 AM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 695 Southbridge Street, Worcester, MA, followed by a funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held, following the service, at All Faiths Cemetery, 9 Island Road, Worcester, MA. With the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's Church Memorial Fund, 695 Southbridge Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or the Salvation Army Good Neighbor Energy Fund, 25 Shawmut Street, Canton, MA 02021. For more information or to view Chet's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019