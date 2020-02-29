|
Chester R. Mason, Jr., 54
STERLING/CLINTON - Chester "Chuck" R. Mason, Jr., 54, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in the Telegram on Sunday, March 8.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020