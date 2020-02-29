Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
Chester Mason Jr.


1965 - 2020
Chester R. Mason, Jr., 54

STERLING/CLINTON - Chester "Chuck" R. Mason, Jr., 54, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in the Telegram on Sunday, March 8.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020
