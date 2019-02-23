Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Pluta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Pluta


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester Pluta Obituary
Chester M. Pluta, 91

West Warren - Chester M. Pluta, 91, of West Warren died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at home.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Bertha A. (Obrzut) Pluta; his son, Mark C. Pluta also of West Warren; his daughter in-law, Gail Pluta of West Brookfield; his granddaughter and light of his life, Kylie Pluta and fiancè Chris Sinislalchi of Brimfield, and his grandson Nicholas Pluta of West Warren. He was predeceased by 8 siblings - Michael, Joseph, Caroline, Isabel (Lisa), Mathew, Edward, and Walter. He was born at home in Hardwick in 1928, son of the late Wojciech (Albert) and Catherine (Klimaj) Pluta. He has lived in West Warren for over 50 years.

Chester worked as a foreman at Romar Tissue Mill in Hardwick for many years before retiring. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on the back deck and gardening.

Calling hours for Chester will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 to 6PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield. Burial will be in Saint Paul's Cemetery in Warren at a later date.

An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Download Now