Chester M. Pluta, 91
West Warren - Chester M. Pluta, 91, of West Warren died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at home.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Bertha A. (Obrzut) Pluta; his son, Mark C. Pluta also of West Warren; his daughter in-law, Gail Pluta of West Brookfield; his granddaughter and light of his life, Kylie Pluta and fiancè Chris Sinislalchi of Brimfield, and his grandson Nicholas Pluta of West Warren. He was predeceased by 8 siblings - Michael, Joseph, Caroline, Isabel (Lisa), Mathew, Edward, and Walter. He was born at home in Hardwick in 1928, son of the late Wojciech (Albert) and Catherine (Klimaj) Pluta. He has lived in West Warren for over 50 years.
Chester worked as a foreman at Romar Tissue Mill in Hardwick for many years before retiring. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on the back deck and gardening.
Calling hours for Chester will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 to 6PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield. Burial will be in Saint Paul's Cemetery in Warren at a later date.
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019