|
|
Chester F. Polewaczyk
Holden - Chester F. Polewaczyk, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of Chester F. and Marion (Wojciechowski) Polewaczyk and had lived in Worcester before moving to Holden twenty-two years ago.
He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Donna M. (Nelson) Polewaczyk; three sons, James F. Polewaczyk and his wife, Mary of Cumberland Foreside, ME, Keith M. Polewaczyk of Jefferson and Craig S. Polewaczyk and his wife, Gina of Princeton; his sister, Delores Vigeant of Athol; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Polewaczyk.
Chester served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1960. After being honorably discharged in 1962 he met and married the love of his life, Donna and together, they started their family. He worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Worcester for 37 years before retiring in 2003. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed Polka music, cheering on all the Boston sports teams and his favorite culinary delight, pizza and beer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104-2396, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019