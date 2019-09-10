|
Chester J. Zawistowski
Millbury - Chester J. Zawistowski, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8th 2019 in his home.
Chester leaves his wife of 65 years, Patricia R. (McGrath) Zawistowski; his son, Robert E. Zawistowski and his wife, Maura of Florida; his daughter, Ann M. Hafner and her husband, Casey of Montana; two grandchildren, Chad R. Zawistowski of Washington and Samatha E. Zawistowski of Maine; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Zambrycka) Zawistowski and seven siblings, Sister Evelyn, Joseph, Stanley, Genevieve, Heddy, Helen and Walter.
Chester was a World War II veteran, who served in the Coast Guard in the Pacific.
Chester's funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Please visit Chester's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019