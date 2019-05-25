|
Chloe-May M. Ricard
Northborough / Amesbury - Chloe-May M. Ricard, 13, passed away on May 20, 2019. Her father, Raymond Ricard died in 2013. She is survived by her mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan and stepfather, Brian Dolan of Amesbury; two brothers, Kyle and Nicholas Ricard both of Amesbury; her step siblings, Brittany Stevens, Patrick Stevens, Nicholas Moulton and Rosie Moulton; her maternal grandparents,Bruce and Jean Goldsmith of Northborough; also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins in Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington.
Chloe loved drawing, dancing, acro, yoga and music. She was extremely creative and was an avid dancer. Among her favorite beaches was Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Chloe was especially fond of her cat Moo. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours from 4 – 8 P.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. The funeral and burial are private.
Memorial donations may be made on the GoFundMe campaign to help Chloe's parents with funeral expenses or to Baypath Humane Society, 5 Rafferty Rd. Hopkinton,MA 01748.
To view Chloe's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 27, 2019