Chris Zenaro
Chris H. Zenaro, 54

Pembroke, NH - Christopher H. "Chris" Zenaro 54 of Pembroke NH formerly of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly September 4th. 2020 after being stricken ill at home. Friends and relatives are invited to gather with the family for calling hours, Thursday, September 10th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Followed by a prayer service at 7 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charities.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
