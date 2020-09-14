1/1
Christian Barse
1994 - 2020
Christian S. Barse, 26

Southbridge - Christian S. Barse, 26, of Eastford Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 12th, 2020 while visiting his father in New York.

He leaves his mother, Maria "Marie" Smoker and her husband Peter of Southbridge; his father, Stacey R. Barse and his long-time companion Jen Arnold; his maternal grandparents, Pedro and Paula Marquez; his paternal grandparents, Brad and Barbara Keune; two uncles, Pedro Marquez and Angel Marquez; his four aunts, Evelyn Marquez, Mindy Diaz, also his godmother, Isabel Marquez and Diane Callahan; his second godmother, Yvette Soto; his godfather, Henry Diaz; and many cousins and close friends.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York. He attended and graduated from Quaboag Regional High School. Christian went onto obtain his Bachelor's Degree from Worcester State University. He loved helping others and truly enjoyed his time working at the Center of Hope in Southbridge. Christian most recently worked as an associate at Home Depot. He enjoyed working and helping annually with the Special Olympics. Christian was an athlete and played football in high school as well as loved to exercise. He had a great personality, was very social and loved to make people laugh. Christian had a kind heart and loved everyone. He was fearless and daring and pushed others to be their best.

Christian's funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18th, at 10:00 am in High Pointe Church, 1208 Thompson Rd, Thompson, CT. Burial will follow in Willimantic Cemetery, Willimantic, CT. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Sept 17th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge is directing the arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to High Pointe Church, 1208 Thompson Rd., Thompson, CT 06277.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
