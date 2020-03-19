|
Christian Phillip, 30
Brooklyn NY and City of Worcester, MA - On February 16, 2020, our cheerful, positive, generous-of-heart, spirited, independent son, Christian Phillip departed this earth at his parents home in Brooklyn, NY where he was born and raised, at the tender age of 30.
He attended Middle School 51, High School of Telecommunication and Technology, St Thomas More School for Boys and Manhattan Community College where he received his Associates Degree.
He worked at Sports Management Group (SMG) for 3 1/2 years with increasing responsibility to manage events at DCU Center. He became a Senior Operations Supervisor, He loved the ice rink industry and operated the Zamboni machine at ice events in the Boston Garden, Barclay's Center, Brooklyn, NY and at DCU Center. He managed the engineering plant for the ice rink behind Worcester Hall. Later on he worked for Rink Management Systems.where he built ice rinks from the ground up. RMS said: "Christian's dedication to ice was uncanny. He was always on top of making sure ice at our locations looked good great and was enjoyable for all the patrons of the rinks. He was always willing to help teach others about ice, how to make it and maintain it properly. His sharing of knowledge was his best trait and was instrumental in making our rinks work. The ice rink business will be a loss without Chris."
In his teenage years he attended Summer Camps on Martha's Vineyard and winter camps with FOCUS: Fellowship of Christians in Universities and schools where he learned to snowboard. Later he became an avid ice skater and played pick up hockey games.
Christian wanted his father to admire him and looked up to his father.
Christian is survived by his parents, uncles, aunts, and a host of cousins both in the U. S. and Trinidad and Tobago
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020