Christina "Tina" E. (Beatty) Benoit
Holden - Christina "Tina" E. Benoit, 73, of Chapel Street in Holden passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She leaves behind three children, Jessica Duquette of Cumming, GA, Jonathan Benoit of Orcas, WA, and Jodi Pane of Shrewsbury, MA; five grandchildren, Joshua, Maren, Lauren and Deegan Duquette, and Caleb Benoit; seven siblings: Susan Hutchings of Worcester, Richard Couture of Worcester, Linda Carota of Auburn, Roger Seth of Shrewsbury, Anji Seth-Stoltz of Tolland, CT, Janet Couture of Worcester, and Jennifer McKenzie of Montreal, Canada. Her husband Robert Benoit and her parents Bradford Beatty and Jean Couture predeceased her.
Christina was born and raised in Worcester and graduated from North High School in 1965. After marrying her husband Bob in 1982 she moved to Holden where she lived for 38 years. She attended Chaffins Congregational Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.
In addition to raising her own three kids, Tina cared for dozens of other local children from her home in Holden where she operated an in-home daycare from 1987 until 2010 when she retired. In recent years, she enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her friend Meg and rarely lost a game of Words with Friends.
A memorial service will be planned later this year. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020