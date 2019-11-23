Home

Christina Carlo

Christina Carlo Obituary
Christina F.

(DiReda) Carlo, 68

Worcester - Christina F. (DiReda) Carlo, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2019 after a courageously fought battle with brain cancer.

She was born in Worcester on November 1, 1951 a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Katherine (Stepien) DiReda. She graduated from the former Marian Central Catholic High School in Worcester. For the past 19 years, Christina drove bus for the Worcester Public Schools. Previously, she owned and operated June Street Boot and Shoe Service with her late husband, Joseph. Christina had a love for animals, especially horses and dogs and often referred to herself as the "pet slave out earning the animal food money". She was an avid skier and enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach. Time spent with her family was most precious to her.

She leaves behind her siblings, Nicholas J. DiReda Jr., of North Oxford and Andrea DiReda Taber and her husband, Donald of Sharon; her nieces and nephews, Daniel and Timothy McCarthy; Nicholas III, Alexandra and Isabella DiReda; extended family members and friends. Besides her parents, Christina was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Carlo.

Funeral services will be held privately.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
