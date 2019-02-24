|
Christina Lee Cruz-Garcia, 39
Washington, NC - Christina Lee Rafferty Cruz-Garcia, of Washington North Carolina, formerly of Webster Massachusetts, has died Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 39, in her home.
She leaves behind her children, Tabitha Lomba and Keith Mason. Her parents Ann Fuess and Jim Rafferty and step father, Bill Fuess. Her brothers, Jason wonoski and Thomas Rafferty and their wives, her sister Nicole Rafferty, step sister, Jackie Phelps, her husband and step brother, Robert Sikorski and his wife, along with her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandmother.
Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at High Pointe Church, 1208 Thompson Road, Thompson, CT from 11am to 12pm, followed by a memorial service from 12pm to 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may donate to either the ASPCA or the NA World Services, ASPCA-https://secure.ASPCA.org/donate/ps-memory, NA World Services- http://m.na.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019