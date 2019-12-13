|
|
Christine Anne (Dolezal) Aucoin, 56
SPENCER - Christine Anne (Dolezal) Aucoin, 56, of Spencer died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 11 in UMASS Medical Center in Worcester with her family by her side.
She leaves her husband of 22 years, Leo R. Aucoin, her son Jared R.J. Aucoin and her daughter Allisen V. Aucoin of Spencer, her parents Ralph and Alice (Stambaugh) Dolezal, Jr. of San Pierre, Ind., her sister Faye L. Stump of Mesa, Ariz., her mother in law Janeth V. Girouard of Spencer.
She was born in Knox, Ind., and later graduated from Culver Girls Academy in Culver Ind., Westminster College in Fulton Mo, and Indiana University School of Nursing in Bloomington Ind.
Christine was a longtime Registered Nurse and most recently worked for Aveanna Healthcare in Shrewsbury. She previously worked for 28 years at UMASS Memorial in Worcester. She was an exceptionally compassionate person who touched many lives, especially those of her children. She was also very fond of music, nature, and gardening. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton and a was a committee member of Boy Scout Troop 201 in Spencer. She loved caring for her flowers at home and often worked alongside her husband in his work. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H.Putnam Rd.Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 10 H.Putnam Rd.Ext., Charlton, MA . 01507.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019