Christine E. Benson, 64
Sterling - Christine E. Benson, 64, passed away at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after an illness.
Christine was born in Beaver Falls, PA, the daughter of the late, Calvin E. Benson and had lived in Morris Plains, NJ, before moving to Sterling in 1981. She was a CNA for several years at Oakdale Nursing Home in West Boylston before retiring in 2005. She always had a special place in her heart for children and enjoyed arts and crafts.
She leaves her loving husband of 45 years, Louis P. Abbondanzo; her daughters, Blue Favreau and her husband, Brian of Sterling and Amber Abbondanzo of Sterling; her mother, Anne (Benko) Benson of Morris Plains, NJ; her brother, Peter Benson of Morris Plains, NJ; her sister, Kathleen Ford of Kalamouth Falls, OR; her six grandchildren, Harley Tarmey, Lucas Hayes, Madeline Favreau, Nicolette Favreau, Leo Bartholomew Favreau and Olivia Favreau; her future great-granddaughter, Juliette Phoenix Henault; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Christine will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020