Christine Lois Churchill Fipphen, 92
WOLFEBORO, NH - Christine Lois Churchill Fipphen, 92, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and a long-time resident of Northborough, died on March 5th 2020 at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee.
Chris was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine on September 6, 1927, the daughter of William Leigh Churchill and Blanche Edith (Currier) Churchill. She grew up in Fort Fairfield, where she graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1946.
She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1948, and later Bryant Stratton School in Boston. Chris worked for several years as a bookkeeper at Charles F. Rittenhouse in Boston.
In 1956, Chris married John Stanley Fipphen of Shrewsbury, whom she had met at the Old South Church in Boston. Chris and Fip raised their family in Northborough, where they lived for almost 30 years. They moved to Wolfeboro in 1987.
Chris gave generously to her family, her friends and neighbors, her faith, and her community. She was a model of volunteerism throughout her life, serving in numerous volunteer roles in local churches, historical societies, and schools, in Northborough and Wolfeboro. She was also an avid photographer, family historian, crossword enthusiast, author, cribbage player and baseball fan, among the many passions of a much beloved and very special lady.
Chris was predeceased ten years ago by her husband of 53 years, John Fipphen. She is survived by her two sons: Richard Churchill Fipphen of Manhattan, and Peter John Fipphen, of Chelmsford, and his wife Holly; her four grandchildren: Daniel Fipphen of Washington, DC, Emily Fipphen of Manhattan, Elizabeth Fipphen and Rebecca Fipphen, both of Chelmsford; her first cousin Mae Louise Churchill Crooker; and her daughter-in-law, Janet Rosenblum. Her twin sisters Muriel Churchill Rice and Miriam Churchill Patterson both predeceased her.
A memorial service in Chris's honor will be held at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 242 Boston Post Road, Chelmsford, Massachusetts on Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 PM, with a reception following the service. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's memory may be made to the or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020