McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Christine Dickson
Christine Dickson


1925 - 2019
Christine Dickson Obituary
Christine R. Dickson, 94

Clinton - Christine R. (Murray) Dickson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Corcoran House.

She is survived by five children, a sister; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 68 years, William N. Dickson, who died in October, 2014 and three siblings.

Christine's funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

Christine's complete obituary and more details of the service can be found on McNally & Watson's web site:

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Remember
