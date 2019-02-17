Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Christine Durkin
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Old North Church of Marblehead
35 Washington Street
1966 - 2019
Christine Durkin Obituary
Christine M. Durkin, 52

Marblehead - Christine M. Durkin, 52, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, died of ovarian cancer on February 15, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband, John A. Menslage, and beloved children, Grace, 14, and Luke, 13.

Christine also leaves her father, John E. Durkin, of Worcester, Massachusetts; sisters Patricia D. Franklin of Chicago, Illinois; Maureen D. O'Connell and husband Charles Pecevich of Ipswich, Massachusetts; Eileen M. Barry and husband Kevin Harkins of Amherst, Massachusetts; and brothers Timothy J. Durkin of Venice, California; and Brian P. Durkin and wife Amanda of Newburyport, Massachusetts.

She also leaves her father-in-law George F. Menslage and wife Joan of Naples, Florida; sisters-in-law Christine M. Barrett and husband Kevin of Dorchester, Massachusetts; Karen A. Waterman and husband Austin of Southbury, Connecticut; and brother-in-law Michael J. Menslage and wife Mary K. Norkett of Chicago, Illinois. In addition, Christine leaves 16 treasured nieces and nephews and four grandnieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends from all phases of her life. She was predeceased by her mother, Joan T. (Barry) Durkin.

Christine graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, Massachusetts; Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut; and Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Massachusetts, where she served as executive editor of the Suffolk University Law Review.

In 2017 Christine became an associate teaching professor at Northeastern University School of Law, having spent the prior 20 years teaching legal research and writing at Boston University School of Law. Previously, Christine was an attorney in the Family Law Unit of Greater Boston Legal Services, where she directed a relocation counseling project, assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Calling hours will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, at Old North Church of Marblehead, 35 Washington Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Casa Myrna, New England's largest service provider for women and children escaping family violence, where Christine worked as coordinator of legal services early in her career (casamyrna.org). To share a memory of Christine or to offer a condolence to her family please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
