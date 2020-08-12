1/1
Christine (Frink) Groleau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Anne (Frink) Groleau, 48

SPENCER - Christine Anne (Frink) Groleau, 48,passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 9, 2020 at her lake home.

Christine was a graduate of David Prouty High School and Anna Maria College with an Associate's Degree in the medical science field.

From the time she could walk she was in a pair of figure skates. She was a figure skating coach for over 30 years and loved her job and all her friends, students and co-workers at North Star Figure Skating Club in Westboro, MA and FMC Ice Sports in Auburn, MA. She was always ready for a new challenge, so she became a skilled Zamboni operator at both rinks.

She was a member of the USFS (United States Figure Skating) and PSA (Professional Skaters Association).She also enjoyed her part time job at Spencer East Brookfield School Department. Christine loved the company of her beautiful cats Smokey, Midgy, Bella and Ashley, whom she adored.

She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, David P. Groleau, a brother Michael Frink, many close cousins and a close sister-in-law Judy Groleau of Boylston, MA who Christine enjoyed vacations and hiking with.She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Alice (Morrissey) Frink.

She will be sadly missed by many friends and co-workers.

There will be no funeral or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved