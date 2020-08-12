Christine Anne (Frink) Groleau, 48



SPENCER - Christine Anne (Frink) Groleau, 48,passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 9, 2020 at her lake home.



Christine was a graduate of David Prouty High School and Anna Maria College with an Associate's Degree in the medical science field.



From the time she could walk she was in a pair of figure skates. She was a figure skating coach for over 30 years and loved her job and all her friends, students and co-workers at North Star Figure Skating Club in Westboro, MA and FMC Ice Sports in Auburn, MA. She was always ready for a new challenge, so she became a skilled Zamboni operator at both rinks.



She was a member of the USFS (United States Figure Skating) and PSA (Professional Skaters Association).She also enjoyed her part time job at Spencer East Brookfield School Department. Christine loved the company of her beautiful cats Smokey, Midgy, Bella and Ashley, whom she adored.



She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, David P. Groleau, a brother Michael Frink, many close cousins and a close sister-in-law Judy Groleau of Boylston, MA who Christine enjoyed vacations and hiking with.She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Alice (Morrissey) Frink.



She will be sadly missed by many friends and co-workers.



There will be no funeral or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.





