Christine L. Hobbs, 59
Sarasota, FL - Christine Frances (Ladroga) Hobbs, 59, of Sarasota, FL, died on January 1, 2020, after her fifth brave battle with cancer. She was born in Fitchburg, MA, and also lived in Leominster, Holden, and Barre, MA.
She was a bookkeeper for the law firm of Gould and Ettenberg, P.C., of Worcester, MA, and later for the Sarasota law firms of Lancaster and Eure, P.A., and Dickinson and Gibbons, P.A., after she moved to Sarasota, FL, in 2013.
She is survived by her parents, Rev. Deacon William Ladroga of St. Martha's church, Sarasota, FL, and Lucille (Goudreau) Ladroga; her sister, Michelle (Ladroga) Solomon of Sarasota; brothers Michael W. Ladroga of Hollis, NH, John W. Ladroga of Holden, MA, and Thomas W. Ladroga of Bradenton, FL.
Christine's three children, Charles A. Hobbs, Catherine H. Hobbs and William W. Hobbs, are all residents of Barre, MA, where the family lived for many years.
A funeral service will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Anne-Marie Cancer Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 56, Barre, MA 01005, where Christine volunteered for many years.
Funeral Arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at the Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020