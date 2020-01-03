Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Catholic Church
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Hobbs Obituary
Christine L. Hobbs, 59

Sarasota, FL - Christine Frances (Ladroga) Hobbs, 59, of Sarasota, FL, died on January 1, 2020, after her fifth brave battle with cancer. She was born in Fitchburg, MA, and also lived in Leominster, Holden, and Barre, MA.

She was a bookkeeper for the law firm of Gould and Ettenberg, P.C., of Worcester, MA, and later for the Sarasota law firms of Lancaster and Eure, P.A., and Dickinson and Gibbons, P.A., after she moved to Sarasota, FL, in 2013.

She is survived by her parents, Rev. Deacon William Ladroga of St. Martha's church, Sarasota, FL, and Lucille (Goudreau) Ladroga; her sister, Michelle (Ladroga) Solomon of Sarasota; brothers Michael W. Ladroga of Hollis, NH, John W. Ladroga of Holden, MA, and Thomas W. Ladroga of Bradenton, FL.

Christine's three children, Charles A. Hobbs, Catherine H. Hobbs and William W. Hobbs, are all residents of Barre, MA, where the family lived for many years.

A funeral service will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Anne-Marie Cancer Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 56, Barre, MA 01005, where Christine volunteered for many years.

Funeral Arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at the Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -