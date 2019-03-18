|
Christine Huchowski, 66
Grafton - Christine (Olson) Huchowski, 66, passed away March 16, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester following an illness. She is survived by her husband Walter Huchowski, her daughter Correne Huchowski and Indy and son Jason Huchowski, her brothers Robert and Keith Olson and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Olson. Christine was born in Worcester July 22, 1952, daughter of the late Phyllis (Ackley) and Robert Olson. She loved spending time with family and friends, her beloved cats, an occasional trip to the casino, going out to dinner with Walter for lobster and watching TV shows with her son or going on shopping trips with her daughter. At home she could be found with her favorite book or working on a crossword puzzle. On Sundays she loved to take a drive with Walter, too. All are welcome to gather with Christine's family and friends Thursday March 21st from 6pm to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will be private. Please honor Christine with a donation to the . A Book of Memories to share a story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019