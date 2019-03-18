Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Huchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Huchowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Huchowski Obituary
Christine Huchowski, 66

Grafton - Christine (Olson) Huchowski, 66, passed away March 16, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester following an illness. She is survived by her husband Walter Huchowski, her daughter Correne Huchowski and Indy and son Jason Huchowski, her brothers Robert and Keith Olson and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Olson. Christine was born in Worcester July 22, 1952, daughter of the late Phyllis (Ackley) and Robert Olson. She loved spending time with family and friends, her beloved cats, an occasional trip to the casino, going out to dinner with Walter for lobster and watching TV shows with her son or going on shopping trips with her daughter. At home she could be found with her favorite book or working on a crossword puzzle. On Sundays she loved to take a drive with Walter, too. All are welcome to gather with Christine's family and friends Thursday March 21st from 6pm to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will be private. Please honor Christine with a donation to the . A Book of Memories to share a story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now