Christine C. Kardokaskissimme - One of Chris's favorite funeral stories comes from the book Cold Sassy Tree by Olive Ann Burns. When the main charters will is read aloud he reminds family that the first three letters of the word funeral are F-U-N. That is the theme Chris wanted her family to follow. She wanted people to not wear black, vibrate colors only and, Saints Go Marching In to be played. Chris didn't foresee a global pandemic causing all sorts of havoc to this seemingly simple request. Since we cannot have her funeral with family and friends we will make all attempts to tell her life story as F-U-N as possible. Christine peacefully passed away August 10th, while holding the loving hands of her husband and high school sweetheart John, as he sang "You are my Sunshine" into her ear as she drifted to Heaven. Chris and John met at North High School in Dance Class. Needless to say, getting young men into dance class was quite a big challenge. Instead of detention boys were sent to dance class as punishment. It's long been family folk lore exactly what John did wrong to get himself into this class but in the end, the planets were aligned and he was meant to be there. Their nicknames for each other were "The Happy One" and "The Lucky One". Chris only had one employer - the Worcester Public Library where she was an Associate Librarian. She also served at President of the Massachusetts Library Association, and New England Library Association. She was one of the Founders and President of Worcester Night Worcester and enjoyed her time as Anna Maria College's Alumni Council for which she served as President for several years. She enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts and helping people in their Church community. She thought it was important to register to vote and more importantly to vote. She was a wonderful and comforting listener who would give gentle advice and thoughts. She encouraged people to purse higher education to further their careers. She often quietly wrote out checks to family and friends in need with no fanfare or need to have payments in return. As smart as she was, phone technology was truly beyond her and she died still owning a flip phone. She far preferred hand writing letters and notes to family and friends who treasure them in this email texting OMG world. Because we are in an unprecedented time family and friends cannot gather together with laughter, love, hugs, and share stories of Chris's life. If you would like to honor Chris, family is requesting that you purchase your favorite book(s!) and please donate them to your local library in her name.THAT would make her happy!Chris, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Chris, Mrs. K, Gram Chris, and Chrissy we love you very much and will miss you more than we know. Enjoy Heaven's vast library where there are no late charges. Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744. 407.847.2494.