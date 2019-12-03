Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Leavitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Leavitt


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Leavitt Obituary
Christine L. Leavitt, 55

West Boylston - Christine L. Leavitt, 55, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Harry N. and Eleanor C. (Tacy) Leavitt and had lived most of her life in West Boylston.

She leaves her son, Christopher L. Leavitt of West Boylston; and her partner of 14 years, Kenneth J. Karsok of West Boylston.

Christine was an electric meter worker at National Grid in Worcester the past twenty years. She had a love of American muscle cars, with a special preference for the Oldsmobile. She also was a wonderful cook and loved all animals, especially birds.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Christine's family on Saturday, December 7th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A private committal service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -