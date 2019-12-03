|
Christine L. Leavitt, 55
West Boylston - Christine L. Leavitt, 55, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Harry N. and Eleanor C. (Tacy) Leavitt and had lived most of her life in West Boylston.
She leaves her son, Christopher L. Leavitt of West Boylston; and her partner of 14 years, Kenneth J. Karsok of West Boylston.
Christine was an electric meter worker at National Grid in Worcester the past twenty years. She had a love of American muscle cars, with a special preference for the Oldsmobile. She also was a wonderful cook and loved all animals, especially birds.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Christine's family on Saturday, December 7th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A private committal service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019