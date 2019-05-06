Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Christine M. Long, 40

Worcester - Christine M. Long, 40, of Nuttall Lane, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Karen A. (Alano) Long and her longtime companion Jimmy Hughes of Worcester; her father, Paul W. Long of Texas; her brother, Tony J. Cane of Leominster; four sisters, Sasha Hughes, Tenisha Hughes, Latasha Hughes, and Twanna Hughes, all of Worcester; her cat, Sadie; and several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was born in Buckhannon, WV, and was a lifelong resident of Worcester.

Christine worked at Knollwood Nursing Center at Briarwood in Worcester for the past year. Previously, she worked at UMass Memorial Medical Center and Weintraub's Deli in Worcester. She enjoyed music, shopping, and spending time with children, especially her nieces and nephew.

Calling hours are Friday, May 10, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019
