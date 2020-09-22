Christine MacWade

Christine M. MacWade, 61Worcester - Christine M. MacWade, 61, of Worcester died Tuesday, September 22nd at home. She leaves her life partner of 24 years, Thomas M. Dwyer; her sister, Lenore T. MacWade and her husband, William Galligan of Thompson, CT; her three brothers, Michael J. MacWade and his wife, Lynne of Andover, and John F. MacWade and James P. MacWade and his wife Melissa all of Worcester. She also leaves her deeply loved nephew and nieces, Christopher Peacock and his wife, Aimee of Rutland, Shannon Garcia and her husband Dan of Woodstock, CT, and Madison Kithsiri and her husband, Nipuna of New York, NY; her many great-nieces and cousins.Christine was born in Worcester, the daughter of John F. and Jean A. (O'Brien) MacWade. She was a graduate of St. Peter Marian High School, and went on to achieve her BA at Fitchburg State University and her MS at Boston College – where she was a very active alumni. She worked as a social worker for Family Services of Worcester County for many years, and most recently worked as a psychotherapist for Behavioral Healthcare Services. She loved golfing, traveling to her home in Florida, and anything and everything Boston sports.Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Christine's services.