1/1
Christine MacWade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. MacWade, 61

Worcester - Christine M. MacWade, 61, of Worcester died Tuesday, September 22nd at home. She leaves her life partner of 24 years, Thomas M. Dwyer; her sister, Lenore T. MacWade and her husband, William Galligan of Thompson, CT; her three brothers, Michael J. MacWade and his wife, Lynne of Andover, and John F. MacWade and James P. MacWade and his wife Melissa all of Worcester. She also leaves her deeply loved nephew and nieces, Christopher Peacock and his wife, Aimee of Rutland, Shannon Garcia and her husband Dan of Woodstock, CT, and Madison Kithsiri and her husband, Nipuna of New York, NY; her many great-nieces and cousins.

Christine was born in Worcester, the daughter of John F. and Jean A. (O'Brien) MacWade. She was a graduate of St. Peter Marian High School, and went on to achieve her BA at Fitchburg State University and her MS at Boston College – where she was a very active alumni. She worked as a social worker for Family Services of Worcester County for many years, and most recently worked as a psychotherapist for Behavioral Healthcare Services. She loved golfing, traveling to her home in Florida, and anything and everything Boston sports.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Christine's services.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved