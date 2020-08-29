1/1
Christine Murphy
1944 - 2020
Christine Murphy 75

Spencer - Christine Murphy, 75, Died July 26th 2020 peacefully with family by her side. The 10th born of 11 children from Italian immigrant parents Joseph Colella and Loretta Pagnano. She survived by her son Richard Murphy of Worcester & Daughter Rhonda Brault of North Brookfield.Grandson's Nathan Murphy of Canandaigua NY & Nicholas Brault of North Brookfield & Great Granddaughter Leah. Brother's Joseph Colella of Mentone Ca, Steve Colella of Wayland Ma. Sister's Mary Tempesta of Palm Coast Fl,Catherine Esperian of Framingham Ma,Theresa Begeman of Phoenix Az & Lucy Havener of Shrewsbury Ma. Honorable Family Mention Ray & Velocity Lopolito.

Born in Newton Ma on December 29th 1944. She was an honest woman of faith.College educated who truly believed in the power of knowledge through reading and self education. An artistic,creative soul who would share a cup of coffee with the world! She lived at Astorwood Place in Spencer Ma surrounded by friends and wonderful neighbor's

A celebration of life service will be held in the future after restrictions are lifted and at the family's convenience.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
