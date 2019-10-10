|
Christine L. Rawley, 68
AUBURN - Christine L. "Chris" (Peterson) Rawley, 68, of Auburn, died on Friday October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her home.
Born in Worcester to Clifford and Shirley (Coleman) Peterson, Chris was raised and educated in Grafton, graduating from Grafton High School in 1969. After graduation, she pursued a career in nursing and began attending Memorial School of Nursing, graduating in 1972 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Milford, Memorial, and Harrington Hospitals as a Psychiatric Nurse. Her family remains so proud of the career she built for herself and her successes along the way.
Chris is survived by her husband, Bruce T. Rawley, whom she married in 1976; their son, Todd B. Rawley of Worcester; her father, Clifford Peterson; her siblings, Melinda M. Gauthier and her husband Mark of Sterling, Leonard S. Peterson and his fiancée Samantha Larocque; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley (Coleman) Peterson.
In her free time, Chris enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, and cooking for her family and friends. She loved going to the beach, especially those of Cape Cod and Siesta Key, Florida. Chris was known for being kind and generous; she would donate homemade afghans to the Infusion Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for those undergoing treatments.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Chris' family between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Thursday October 17, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. Burial will be held privately, at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift . To leave a note of condolence for Chris' family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019