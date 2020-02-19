|
Christine C. (MacDuff) Robillard, 60
Spencer - Christine C. (MacDuff) Robillard, 60, of Spencer, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mary Healthcare Center, 39 Queen St., Worcester.
She leaves her husband of 22 years, Mark D. Robillard; a son, Mark D. Robillard Jr., a daughter, Kristen L. Robillard; a brother, Richard MacDuff, a sister, Kathleen Anderson; a niece Nikki Turner, and nephew Christopher Anderson; aunts and cousins. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward G. and Muriel L. (Murphy) MacDuff.
She graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School and last worked at the Big Y supermarket in Spencer.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Mary Healthcare Center for the care and compassion they showed Chris during her illness. They are truly angels on this earth.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. Her ashes will be buried with her mother at Notre Dame Cemetery by the family at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Jude or to St. Mary Healthcare Center.
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020