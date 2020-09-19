Christine Sbrogna 94
Worcester - Christine (Russo) Sbrogna 94 of Worcester died Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester. Born, and lived in Worcester her entire life, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Natalie (Lapriore) Russo. Christine was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years, Andrew (Chico) Sbrogna.
Christine leaves two daughters, Judy Gedman and Patricia Bafaro, both of Worcester, one sister Jennie Shorey of Ft. Lauderdale Florida, two grandsons, Andrew Sbrogna and his wife Jennie of East Sandwich and Kristopher Gedman and his wife Jennifer of Franklin, three great grandchildren, Victoria Sbrogna of York, Maine and Brady & Wesley Gedman of Franklin. Christine was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters, Michael, Albert, Vincent, Santo, Frank and Natale Russo, Jenny Russo and Madeline Lizotte. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Christine will be remembered by many as a hairdresser at the former Denholm's of Worcester until 1973 when the store closed. She continued hairdressing until she started at the Donut Café on Shrewsbury St in Worcester owned by her nephew. She enjoyed her days socializing and seeing people every day at the donut shop until she retired in 2000. For the past 20 years she enjoyed cooking, baking, going to Foxwoods and spending time with family, especially her great grandchildren.
Christine's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring and loving staff at the Christopher House for the outstanding care they provided to Christine.
Calling hours for Christine will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 10-11am with a funeral service to begin at 11am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01560. Burial will be private for the family at St. John's Cemetery.
Due to the COVID pandemic, masks and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed. Please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and click on "Live Services" at 11am.
Please consider making memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital at www.stjude.org
To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Christine with her family please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com