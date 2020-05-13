Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
1947 - 2020
Christine Sullivan Obituary
Christine M. Sullivan 72

Centerville - Christine M. (Troupes) Sullivan, 72, formerly of Worcester, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Beth Israel Medical Center after a short illness. Her husband Robert T. Sullivan died in July 2019. She is survived by her children, Patrick Sullivan and his wife Kiley of East Hampton, CT, Elizabeth Rountree and her husband Matthew of Weymouth and Andrew Sullivan of Somerville; four grandchildren, Delaney Sullivan and Daniel Sullivan of East Hampton, CT; William Rountree and Benjamin Rountree of Weymouth and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester to Gadamin P. and Angela L. (Stakelunas) Troupes. Mrs. Sullivan was an elementary teacher with the Worcester Public School system for thirty years prior to retirement. She graduated from Worcester State College and received her Master's in Education from Boston College. Christine loved her Boston Red Sox and was especially fond of animals, particularly her rescue dog Jack. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and treasured time with her family. Prior to moving to Cape Cod, she was a member of St. Casimir's and St. John Church, Worcester. Christine's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for taking such good care of her during her final days.

The funeral services are private. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at a future date. HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. www. worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020
