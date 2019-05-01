|
|
Christine Zelny, 79
Clinton - Christine (Panagore) Zelny, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her son, Victor J. Zelny & wife Roseann of Belmont; and her daughter, Tracee Galloni & husband Robert of Lunenburg; two siblings, Peter Panagore & wife Janet of Dennis; and Maria Panagore of Marlborough; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Panagore of Cherry Hill, NJ. She leaves her three adoring grandchildren, Victoria Zelny & husband Daniel Gill of Chicago, IL; Micayla Zelny of Belmont; and Nicholas Galloni of Lunenburg; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Arthur Panagore.
Christine was born and raised in Marlborough, daughter of the late Panoutes & Georgia (Kalamaras) Panagaris. In addition to raising her family, Christine worked for the Ray-O-Vac Company, General Motors, and later with Hudson Lock. She too served as a long-time crossing guard for the Clinton Public Schools. A member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fitchburg, Christine was deeply proud of her Greek heritage and celebrated all Greek cultural events, picnics, music, and cuisine. In her spare time, she enjoyed creating crafts for family and friends through her talented works of crochet. Christine was a member of the Red Hat Society, and a dedicated friend who was always quick to share her opinion, humor, and laughter. Above all she was a devoted matriarch, mother and grandmother. Calling hours will be held from 4 until 6PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Trisagion Service to follow at 6PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Christine Zelny to: Montachusett Home Care Corporation, 680 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01543. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 5, 2019