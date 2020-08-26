Christine Zona

Christine M. Zona, 76
Webster - Christine M. (Turco) Zona, 76, of Webster and formerly of Worcester returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Christine leaves behind her best friend and husband of 56 years, Richard Zona Sr., a daughter Maria Blondin and her husband Michael of Dudley; two sons, Kevin Zona and his wife Maria of Auburn and Richard Zona, Jr.; two brothers, Thomas Turco and his wife Pamela of Sarasota, Florida and Paul Turco and his wife Joyce of Sarasota, Florida; seven grandchildren, David, Joseph, Francesca, Julia, Niccola, Rocco and Natale. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law Rose Marie Stanton of Worcester, a sister-in-law Shirley Mattero and her husband Vincent of Shrewsbury; and a sister-in-law Patricia Murphy and her husband, William of Grafton as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary Turco and a grandson, Giovanni Zona.
Christine graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a hairdresser for many years. Most recently she worked in the kitchen at Worcester Regional Vocational High School where she retired from. Christine was a warm and caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. During their 56 years of marriage, Christine and her husband Richard enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod and Maine. Her greatest thrill was being able to spend the day on the beach with her family by her side. She was a kind, considerate and thoughtful person who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 228 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to processing to the Mass from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In accordance with current health regulations, social distancing measures and the use of face masks will be practiced.
The Funeral Mass will be "live streamed" at 11 a.m., to view go to: olpworcester.tv
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, by visiting www.apdaparkinson.org
