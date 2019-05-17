|
Christopher D. Almstrom, 47
Rutland - Christopher D. Almstrom passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Chris was 47 years old.
There are a lot of people that loved and will miss Chris, including his four children, Russell, Moira, Wilam and Art and their spouses; his parents, Russ and Lois Almstrom of Holden; his brother, Russ; his six grandchildren, Aiden, Bryce, Brinley, Skyler, Danilynn and Easton; and several nieces, friends and extended family.
Chris lived in Rutland for the past 20 years with his two dogs, a handi-capable Pug named Rosie, and a bull dog named Dahlia that must have drank rocket fuel as a puppy. He worked at the Springfield, MA United States Postal Service for over 15 years and that team was his second family. Chris loved his job and the people he worked with.
When Chris was little he loved dinosaurs. So much so that he double majored in Archaeology and Anthropology at Rutgers University and spent time on archaeological digs in North Dakota for a time after graduation. His passion for fossil hunting, digging for bones Chris would say, continued throughout his life, with several road trips with family searching for that elusive T-Rex. Chris talked about retiring someday, buying a RV, and continuing these quests.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Chris' family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21st at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A graveside service honoring his life will be held privately at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, https://vet.tufts.edu/giving/
