Christopher Borglund Dziembowski
1988 - 2020
Christopher I. Borglund Dziembowski, 32

AUBURN/WORCESTER - Christopher I. Borglund Dziembowski, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020.

He leaves his children, Aidan W. Noons, and Brooklyn S. Fontaine and her mother, the love of Chris' life, Krystal Fontaine, of Dudley; his father and mother, Christopher I. Borglund, Jr. and Randalee Borglund, of Worcester; his biological mother, Susan Dumas, of Revere; his siblings: Angela M. Newton, of Webster, Charlene A. Dumas, of Johnston, RI, Shawn M. Bleau, of Worcester, and Erik I. Borglund, of Southbridge, and the late Matthew L. Borglund, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born in Worcester and raised in Dudley, Chris attended Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School where he realized his passion for working outdoors. Whether it be pouring or paving cement, cutting trees or landscaping, Chris always enjoyed it. Most recently, he had worked as a paver for Dan Amorello Services for several years. Prior to, he worked for BK & Son's Paving. Above all, family meant everything to Chris, especially his children. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washburn House, 1183 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603 (washburnhouse.com).

Those who wish to pay their respects may do so between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Masks and social distancing measures will be required upon entering the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
