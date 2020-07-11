Christopher Allen Brown, 48
Fitchburg - Christopher Brown, 48, passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at UMass Memorial. Chris grew up in Hardwick and also lived in Winchendon, Gardner and Fitchburg. We will be holding a private service at Cebula Funeral Home in Ware. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to Spinal Cord Research or the Epilepsy Foundation.
Chris leaves behind his wife Patti-Jo (L'heureux) Brown of Fitchburg, mother Raylene (Bissel) Brown of Hardwick, father and step mother Clyde & Marilyn Brown of Hardwick, brother and sister-in-law Douglas & Christine Brown of West Warren, sister and brother-in-law Patricia (Brown) & Scott Martin of Sturbridge, aunt Delores Stewart of Granby and nieces & nephews.
Christopher will be deeply missed by those who loved him. Chris' strength, courage and determination will always be remembered. Christopher's humor, wit, bright smile and contagious laugh will live on within each of us.
Be at peace Kid. For more information and online guest book, please visit: www.cebulafuneralhome.com
Cebula Funeral Home, Inc.
Ware, Massachusetts