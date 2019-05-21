Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Burton


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Burton Obituary
Christopher J. Burton

Northborough - Christopher J. Burton, 45, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019, at home in Worcester from natural causes. His father Richard H. Burton died in 2016. He leaves behind his mother, Patricia M. (DesLauriers) Burton of Milford; a brother, Mark Burton and his wife Lori of Berlin; his sisters, Selene Melanson of Milford; Billie Jean Sellers and her husband Jason of Worcester; several nieces, nephews, a great niece and great nephews. Chris was born in Worcester and raised in Northborough. He worked for several moving companies in the greater Worcester area over the years. Chris enjoyed fishing and music. He was a big Bob Marley fan. Chris loved animals, especially his cats. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours from 5 – 7 P.M. on Thursday, May 23rd at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. To view Chris's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now