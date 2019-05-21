|
Christopher J. Burton
Northborough - Christopher J. Burton, 45, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019, at home in Worcester from natural causes. His father Richard H. Burton died in 2016. He leaves behind his mother, Patricia M. (DesLauriers) Burton of Milford; a brother, Mark Burton and his wife Lori of Berlin; his sisters, Selene Melanson of Milford; Billie Jean Sellers and her husband Jason of Worcester; several nieces, nephews, a great niece and great nephews. Chris was born in Worcester and raised in Northborough. He worked for several moving companies in the greater Worcester area over the years. Chris enjoyed fishing and music. He was a big Bob Marley fan. Chris loved animals, especially his cats. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours from 5 – 7 P.M. on Thursday, May 23rd at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. To view Chris's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019