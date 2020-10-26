1/1
Christopher Davey
1978 - 2020
Christopher L. Davey, 42

Oxford - Christopher L. Davey, 42, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus in Worcester, from sudden organ failure. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor R. Perreault and her husband David of Oxford; his brother, Roger D. Perreault and his wife Catie of Oxford; two sisters, Kim M. Davey of Southbridge, and Michelle R. Barnhart and her husband Nick of Rindge, NH; seven nieces and nephews, Brianna, Dylan, Ethan, Logan, Raegan, M.J., and Gemma; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Bubba, Gram, and Nana. He was born in Castine, Maine, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1996.

Chris loved his job in the dairy department at Market Basket in Oxford, where he worked from the day they opened 11 years ago. He played in the dart league at the American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and had a special fondness for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chris loved spending time with his family, especially playing football and baseball with his nephews and nieces, and playing disc golf with his brother.

Calling hours are Friday, October 30, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Chris's name.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
