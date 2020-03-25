Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
To be announced at a later date
A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held at a later date.
Christopher Lacki


1970 - 2020
Christopher Lacki Obituary
Christopher A. Lacki, 50

Baldwinville - Christopher A. Lacki, 50 passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle. Christopher was born in Warwick RI on March 5, 1970 a son of Lester and Patricia (Welch) Lacki.

Besides his parents he is survived by his wife of 6 years, Stephanie (Drake) Lacki of Baldwinville; children, Krista Lacki, Joey Sawyer, Zachary Sawyer, Dillon Sawyer all of Baldwinville; brother, Lester Lacki and his wife, Mary Alyce of Athol; father and mother in law, Mark and Ida Davidson of North Grafton and a niece and nephews.

Christopher was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg and UMASS Amherst.

He was a grocery store manager with Victory and Hannaford Supermarkets for 25 years.

Christopher loved reading, music and anything involving the cartoon character Snoopy. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and his three beloved dogs Bennie, Brownie and Lizzie.

The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family. A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
