|
|
Christopher Dail Tong 41
Worcester - Christopher Dail Tong, 41, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 3rd, 2020 after being stricken ill at home.
Christopher was born on May 26, 1978, in San Diego, California. In December, 1979, Christopher moved with his parents to the Worcester area where he has lived ever since. He graduated from Worcester Vocational Technical High School as a welder and last worked with the Ironworkers Union local 7 on numerous construction sites in the Worcester, Boston and New England areas.
Christopher is survived by his two children; Julianna M. Tong and Travis J. Tong of Spencer, his father, Dail Tong of Rutland; his mother and stepfather, Michele A. Loftus-Trzcinski and her husband Ronald M. Trzcinski of Sebastian, Florida; his fiancée Julie Cosenza with whom he lived; two sisters, Leigh Andree Trzcinski of Norwood, Ma and Taylor Marie Christian of Beverly, a brother, Nathan Harrison Tong of Worcester; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many good friends.
First and foremost Chris was a loving, devoted father to his two young children. His idea of a perfect day was a day spent with his children and his fiancée at home. He was a creative, talented artist and sculptor who had an infectious smile and a mischievous light in his eyes.
The Family would appreciate donations be made in his name to the a division of the . https://www.stroke.org/
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, private memorial services were held on Easter weekend. Thank you to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. for assisting us during this difficult time.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020