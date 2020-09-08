1/1
Christopher Zenaro
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher "Chris" Zenaro, 54

Pembroke, NH - Christopher H. "Chris" Zenaro 54 of Pembroke NH formerly of Worcester, passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2020.

Chris was born April 11th, 1966 in Worcester, one of three sons of the late Leonard Zenaro and Viola (Berard) Zenaro. He graduated Wachusett Regional High school and was an electrician with the IBEW local 96 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) for the past 33 years. He worked at WPI for the past 16 years with DelSignore Electric.

Chris leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Veronica (Rambaud) Zenaro; his mother Viola (Berard) Zenaro of Paxton; two brothers, Lenny Zenaro of Worcester, Marc Zenaro, his wife Colleen and their daughters Nicolle and Caitlynn and so many wonderful friends that were like family. He will be missed by all.

Chris was a generous loving husband, son, brother, uncle, mentor, and the best friend you could ever have. He was an avid fisherman and loved kayaking and just sitting by the campfire with friends. Chris and Veronica also volunteered with New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) at Mt Sunapee in New Hampshire for 20 years always enriching the lives of all that he touched there. He taught us the true meaning of friendships and how to be a good person.

Friends and relatives are invited to gather with the family for calling hours, Thursday, September 10th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Followed by a prayer service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charities.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
23 entries
September 7, 2020
Marc, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kris Roy - Faucher
Friend
September 7, 2020
To Lenny and his family
Sorry to hear of your brother's passing. My thoughts are with you and your family. Bobby Eager and Joann Mercando
Joann Mercando
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathies during this sad sad time. We will always remember his spirit and fun sense of humor. Most of all we at NEHSA will forever miss him.
Mark and Sue
Sue & Mark Struss
September 7, 2020
Vee and family - never a negative word from Chris. He was always there for us. A great friend, fellow volunteer, and all around great guy. He is leaving a void not likely to ever be filled. We will miss him for sure! Prayers and love to you all!
Penny & Jeff Nechanicky
Friend
September 7, 2020
Chris.... you will be sorely missed. I will miss our discussions about guns and freedom, as well as your advice about getting into the trades. You were a good man, and I hope your family finds peace in their memories of good times with you.
Stu Fuller
Friend
September 7, 2020
Veronica and the Zenaro Family - so sorry to hear of Chris's passing. Taken way too soon. We will miss his smiling face and booming personality when he walked around the neighborhood. Sending prayers.
Leo, Sue & Craig Lavin
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
Veronica, Vi, Marc, and Lenny, words can not express how sorry, I am for the loss of Chris he was a beacon of light and love . I remember our families together on Nauset Beach and snowmobiling and you were always so gentle and kind. Chris was a gentle, fun and a loving person. He loved his family, friends and life.
Sending my love and prayers to all of you.
Love,
Kevin and Kevin Fitzgerald
SUELLEN FITZGERALD
Friend
September 7, 2020
Lenny and Family - I was sorry to learn of Chris' passing. My sympathies to you all.
Erica Chenausky
Friend
September 7, 2020
You have left so many too soon--a truly great friend, always ready to lend a helping hand, share a laugh, huge bear hugs...not enough words to express our feelings .
Geo Monty
Friend
September 7, 2020
chris loved life to the max, that smile and the gleem in his eyes let you know he was always one step ahead of you. the times on nausett beach
the clamming together, the memories. love you chris.
god bless vee and vi, your brothers, lenny and marc andgrandchildren
george and fran mcmanus
Friend
September 7, 2020
Sending love and prayers
Kim Paradis
Friend
September 7, 2020
So sorry to all of you Godspeed Chris.
Colleen Chadwick
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
My condolences to Vee and the Zenaro family. Chris was such a fun-loving, kind, caring and giving person who will be missed by so many. Knowing him through his volunteering at NEHSA, he brought a smile to the face of all his students and fellow volunteers. RIP Chris.
Karen Daigle
Friend
September 7, 2020
I am so sad. Chris was such a happy person and always made me laugh and smile. For 16 years he would make a point of stopping in to my office to say hello. It always made my day to see him. I will miss him and his larger than life personality. My prayers go out to his family.
Bernice Lisk
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
Chris was one of those very special people that went out of his way to check in with everyone in his universe. Although, I only knew Chris for a short time here at WPI, I am better for it. My prayers go out to Chris' family.
Ron OBrien
Friend
September 7, 2020
Chris was one the most generous and kind men I have had the pleasure to work with. He will be missed more than words can express.
Yvette Rutledge
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
There are no words to adequately express all that I want to say. Chris was an incredible person, whose loss leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts. Sending love to Vee and the Zenaro family.
Stacey and Jerry Finch
Friend
September 6, 2020
To Vee and all of Chris' family,
There are no words left to express the shock and sadness that so many people who knew Chris are feeling now. He definitely was a 'larger than life' presence; always funny, always helpful, always there for anyone who needed something. Although his passing will leave a huge void in many lives, we will also remember him and smile.
Rest in Peace Shrek
TK & JK
xoxo
JOANNE KERSEY
Friend
September 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family , he will be missed.he was a good friend I will miss going out to the Chinese buffet and all the good times we had .
Peter Mastrogiovanni JR
Friend
September 6, 2020
Chris was such a vibrant person I’m glad to have known him.
Bill Meehan
Friend
September 6, 2020
My brother, my friend, from running through the dunes at Nauset, watching you, Lenny and Chris jump out of the camper rolling onto the sand in a battle royal. Playing pinball at the Ponderosa, or hiding behind the couch while you blew homemade feather darts at your mom and dads wedding photo. You were always the light in the room making everyone laugh. You made my world and life a better place and I will keep all the memories in my heart forever. I love you Chris, ya big feathers. God speed into Big Lenny’s arms. ❤
Jennifer McManus
Friend
September 6, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We love you
Joe and Connie Pusateri
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved