1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Zicuis Obituary
Christopher P. Zicuis

Boston - Christopher P. "Zeke" Zicuis was given the gift of life May 25, 1966 and had given it back February 15, 2019. He was born to June Tarr in Wayland MA. Left behind is his daughter Kristine of West Brookfield, son Richard of Worcester along with many close friends and family. He joined the US Army in 1984 to served our beautiful country. He spent many years working at Diamond Chevrolet where he met some of his closest friends who became family. He loved his Boston sports especially the Boston Bruins. If you had an ear to listen he had a story to tell. He left an impression on any person who crossed his path. Zeke had a free spirit, big heart and a beautiful soul. Always willing to help anyone in need.

A celebration of life will be held on March 2, 2019 for 2:00 PM at The Ballot Box 9 Kelley Sq Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
