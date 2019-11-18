|
Christos T, Liazos, 82
WORCESTER - Christos T. Liazos, of Worcester, died on November 17th, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his son Andrew C. Liazos and his wife Meg of Westborough, his son Theodore C. Liazos of Washington, D.C., and his brothers and sisters: Alex Liazos of Waltham; Vangeli Liazos and his wife Eftihia of Longos, Albania; Niki Fotos and her husband Christos of Athens, Greece; Ifiyenia Lili and her husband Vasos of Gjirokaster, Albania. He also leaves three grandchildren, Chris, Rachel and Stephen Liazos, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Chris was born in Longos, Albania, the son of Theodoros and Georgia (Kalegias) Liazos, and came to America in 1955. Chris served in the National Guard and Army and worked at several restaurants before marrying his beloved wife Helena (Dymek) Liazos in 1964. Chris was blessed to have fifty-three full and happy years of marriage with Helena until her death in 2017.
Together, Chris and Helena operated the Webster House Restaurant, a Worcester dining institution known for great food, holiday pies, wine dinners and a loyal community patronage, for more than 30 years. This fortunate partnership left its mark on the Worcester community in many ways. Chris maintained life-long relationships with the Webster House family of customers and staff, and generously gave of himself to the Webster Square Business Association, the Alliance for Education, the Saint Spyridon Parish Council, and the Holy Trinity Nursing Home. Chris was a lifelong learner and enjoyed attending the Worcester Institute for Senior Education (WISE), and above all else loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Calling hours are Thursday, November 21st, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. His funeral will be held Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable contributions be made to either the Chris and Helena Liazos Scholarship Fund for South High Students or the Chris and Helena Liazos Scholarship Fund for Saint Spyridon's Families, care of the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, Inc., 370 Main Street, Suite 650, Worcester, MA 01608, a Section 501(c)(3) charity. Donations may also be made online at the following address:
