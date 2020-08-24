1/1
Chrysanthi Pirperis
Chrysanthi (Voyiatzis) Pirperis, 58

MILFORD - Chrysanthi (Voyiatzis) Pirperis, 58, of Milford, died Monday, August 24th at home with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Christos Pirperis; two daughters, Dimitra Efthymiadis and her husband of Auburn and Konstantina Pirperis of Milford; her mother, Konstantina (Vasiliadis) Voyatzis of Worcester; her brother, Dimitrios Voyatzis and her sister, Rodi Pirpiris both of Worcester; and two grandchildren, Persephone and Vasileios.

She was born in Hrisohorafa, Greece, her father was the late George Voyiatizis; and had worked as a cake decorator at Dairy Queen in Milford for 30 years. Chrysanthi was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Cultural Center Hrisohorafiton, Alexander the Great. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, but her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren.

Her funeral is Wednesday, August 26th with a service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, August 25th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
